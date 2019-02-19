Diane Stortz
Diane is an author, editor, mother, and grandmother. Her professional achievements include creating Sunday school curriculum and working as an acquiring editor and editorial director at Standard Publishing. Diane has published more than a dozen books, including two titles for women, but her heart belongs to children’s books. Diane says that more than anything else, she hopes to make God’s wonders known to the next generation.
