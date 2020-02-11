David Teague (www.davidteague.net) teaches literature at the University of Delaware and was the recipient of the Delaware Division of the arts Fellowship in Fiction. The idea for THE RED HAT came from the time David bought a balloon for his best friend, and the wind snatched it and carried it away, never to be seen again. He lives in Wilmington, Delaware with wife and frequent collaborator Marisa de Los Santos, and their two children.



Antoinette Portis (www.Antoinetteportis.com) is the author and illustrator of the NEW YORK TIMES Best Illustrated Book and Theodore Seuss Geisel Honor Book, NOT A BOX, its sequel, NOT A STICK, the NEW YORK TIMES Best Illustrated Book, A PENGUIN STORY, and most recently FROODLE. Antoinette attended the UCLA School of Fine Arts and lives in Studio City, California.