After graduating first in his class from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Dr. David Buchholz served as Chief Resident in Neurology at Johns Hopkins. He joined the faculty of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, where for 14 years he was the Director of the Neurological Consultation Clinic. He also served as Director of the Division of General Neurology at Hopkins. He has published more than 150 scientific papers and articles and given over 450 invited lectures.