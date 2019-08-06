Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Darby Kealey

Imogen Kealey is the pseudonym of American screenwriter Darby Kealey and British novelist Imogen Taylor, who bonded over their desire to tell Wake’s story. Liberation, their first novel as Imogen Kealey and is being adapted into a feature film by Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway.
Read More Arrow Icon