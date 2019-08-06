Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Darby Kealey
Imogen Kealey is the pseudonym of American screenwriter Darby Kealey and British novelist Imogen Taylor, who bonded over their desire to tell Wake’s story. Liberation, their first novel as Imogen Kealey and is being adapted into a feature film by Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway.Read More
By the Author
Liberation
A riveting historical thriller set to be adapted into a film starring Anne Hathaway of one of WWII's most fascinating lesser-known figures: secret agent and…