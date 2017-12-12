Daniel A. Potter, MD, is a world-renowned reproductive endocrinologist and director of the internationally acclaimed Huntington Reproductive Center Medical Group in California. Dr. Potter is a frequent speaker at numerous hospitals, medical centers, and fertility centers and organizations, including The American Society for Reproductive Health, The American Infertility Association, The International Council on Infertility Information Dissemination, Inc., and Resolve Organization. An advocate for women’s healthcare, Dr. Potter also serves an an attending physician at Women’s Hospital in Los Angeles and as a medical director at the Anaheim Memorial Medical Center.



Jennifer Hanin, MA, is a freelance journalist and the mother of twin girls concieved through in vitro infertilization.



Pamela Madsen is the executive director of The American Fertility Association and the mother of two children concieved through in vitro fertilization.