Dale Stavroff is a pioneer in positive motivational dog training, his approach empowering dogs as well as their owners. He began training dogs while growing up in Toronto, Canada, using the age-old conventional methods available at the time. As an adult, he spent ten years working with extremely disturbed children obtaining an unprecedented success rate. When he decided to return to working with animals, he brought with him new ideas and philosophies based on his experiences with children. He spent many years developing and testing his training program that evolved into the current Dale Stavroff Method of Canine Education, which also enjoys unprecedented success.



Stavroff trains dogs for search and rescue, explosives detection, cadaver detection, personal protection, and for competition of all kinds, from dog shows to sporting dog field trials and Schutzhund trials (German dog sport). He also trains pet dogs for select private clients, including Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dr. Laura Schlessinger, who has praised him on her internationally broadcast radio show. He has made many media appearances as an expert commentator, including CBC Television in Canada and KLCK Radio in Washington State.