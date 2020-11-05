Courtney M. Martin
Courtney has authored/edited five books, including Do It Anyway: The New Generation of Activists, and Perfect Girls, Starving Daughters: How the Quest for Perfection is Harming Young Women. Her work appears frequently in The New York Times and The Washington Post. Courtney has appeared on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America, MSNBC, and The O’Reilly Factor, and speaks widely at conferences and colleges. She is the recipient of the Elie Wiesel Prize in Ethics and a residency from the Rockefeller Foundation’s Bellagio Centre. Martin has a Twitter following of 15.1K and has given TEDTalks which have been watched over 3.5 million times. She lives with her partner in life and work, John Cary, in Oakland, and their daughters Maya and Stella.Read More
