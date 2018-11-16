Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cornell Woolrich
Cornell Woolrich (1903-1968) was an American novelist and short story writer. More film noir screenplays were adapted from works by Woolrich than from any other crime novelist, and many of his stories were adapted during the 1940s for Suspense and other dramatic radio programs.Read More
