Claude Santoy, PhD

Claude Santoy, Ph.D., received her degree in psychology from the Sorbonne. She does handwriting analysis for private clients and major European corporations and is the author of several books on the subject, including Interpreting Your Child’s Handwriting and Drawings. She lives in Paris, France.
By the Author
The ABCs of Handwriting Analysis
The ABCs of Handwriting Analysis is an indispensable tool for anyone hoping to peer behind the letters on a page—professionals responsible for hiring and managing…