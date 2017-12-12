Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Claude Santoy, PhD

Claude Santoy, Ph.D., received her degree in psychology from the Sorbonne. She does handwriting analysis for private clients and major European corporations and is the author of several books on the subject, including Interpreting Your Child’s Handwriting and Drawings. She lives in Paris, France.
