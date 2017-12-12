Chao-Hsiu Chen was born in Taiwan, where she grew up with the influences of Taoism, Confucianism, and Buddhism. She has written and illustrated 35 books, including many fiction and non-fiction works on Chinese wisdom. Her books have been translated into fourteen languages. She is also a renowned artist, and exhibitions of her paintings can be found all over Europe. Marlowe published her Tao Te Ching Cards last year.