Cerentha Harris is deputy editor of the (sydney) magazine (Australia). She has also edited the “Domain” column of the Sydney Morning Herald, and has been a key organizer of Australia’s Young Designer of the Year Award. Cerentha lived in New York for seven years, where she worked as a freelance researcher for Martha Stewart Living and George magazine, among others. She lives with her husband, Brian, and son, Jack, in Rushcutters Bay, Australia.