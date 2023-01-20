Free shipping on orders $35+
Carolyn Bennett
Carolyn Bennett made her first kaleidoscope at the age of nine, inspired by a 1917 edition of The Book of Knowledge. She began her career as a full-time kaleidoscope artist in 1978 at C. Bennett Scopes and since then has served as a director of the Brewster Kaleidoscope Society. She is the author of the original Kids’ Book of Kaleidoscopes and lives in New Jersey.
