Caroline Herter

Caroline Herter is the former publishing director of Chronicle Books and is the founder of Herter Studio, an independent publishing studio. She lives in San Francisco.



Laurie Frankel began her career as a professional photographer in San Francisco after escaping her career as a creative director in New York. Since then, she has published several books including The Beauty Workbook, Baby Gifts, and Funny Bunnies. Her commercial clients include Pottery Barn, Gap, William Sonoma, Dreamworks, Burberry, and Macy’s. Her work has also appeared in Parenting and Martha Stewart Kids.



Laura Lovett has been creating beautiful things for as long as she can remember, and taking photographs since the age of six. Before starting her own design studio in San Francisco, Lovett was Senior Designer at Chronicle Books.

