Carole Bloom

Jeffrey Bloom is a writer. Carole Bloom’s early careers in music and television led to her first published book, Musical Houses. A psychotherapist, she is the founder of Power Therapy™ and has a private practice in Studio City, California, where she and Jeffrey live. Husband and wife have worked together creatively, but this is their first literary collaboration.

