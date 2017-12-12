CAREN GOLDMAN specializes in writing about spirituality, health, religion, and the arts and humanities. For over 25 years, hundreds of her freelance articles have appeared in national magazines including New Age Journal, Natural Health, Yoga Journal, Intuition, and Spirituality and Health, as well as major metropolitan daily newspapers. Goldman also leads retreats throughout the country and works as a bridgebuilder conflict resolution consultant to churches, synagogues and non-profit organizations. She and her husband live in Toledo, Ohio. BELLERUTH NAPARSTEK is the acclaimed author of Staying Well With Guided Imagery and is the creator of the best-selling Healthy Journeys audiotape series.