Bulfinch Press

Alban Butler’s Lives of the Fathers, Martyrs and Other Principal Saints was published between 1756 and 1759. Since then the multi-volume work has undergone numerous revisions and updatings. Since this British cleric was somewhat reticent about promulgating many of the legends and stories commonly attributed to saints today, we have drawn on a more colorful, 20th-century revision for One Hundred Saints.
