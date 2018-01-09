Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Brian Kateman
Brian Kateman is cofounder and president of the Reducetarian Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing consumption of meat, eggs, and dairy to create a healthy, sustainable, and compassionate world. His writings have appeared in dozens of media outlets including The Atlantic, Quartz, the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Washington Post, Vox, and the New York Daily News. He is an instructor in the Executive Education Program at the Earth Institute Center for Environmental Sustainability at Columbia University. He lives in New York with his fiancée, Isabel, and rescue dog, Tobey.Read More
Pat Crocker is the bestselling author of over twenty cookbooks including The Vegetarian Cook’s Bible, The Vegan Cook’s Bible, and The Juicing Bible. Over 1 million of her books are in print.
The Reducetarian Cookbook
THE REDUCETARIAN COOKBOOK offers 125 delicious, easy-to-prepare, plant-based recipes that will help you reduce your meat consumption and improve your health. A reducetarian is someone…