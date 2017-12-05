Bonnie Rough

Bonnie J. Rough is the author of The Girls, Alone, and Carrier: Untangling the Danger in My DNA. An award-winning essayist and memoirist with an MFA in Nonfiction Writing from the University of Iowa, her essays have appeared in numerous anthologies and publications. She lives with her husband and two daughters in Seattle, and together they keep ties with their onetime expatriate home in the Netherlands.