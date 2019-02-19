At the age of 24, Bob Coy left an executive position in the music industry to serve as an associate pastor with Calvary Chapel of Las Vegas. In 1985, Bob and his wife, Diane, moved to South Florida and began Calvary Chapel of Fort Lauderdale. As senior pastor he has become well known for his unique style in expounding the scriptures, making them come alive and relatable to those of us living in the 21st century. From the first meeting in a living room with 4 in attendance, Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale now ranks 12th on the list of largest churches in the country (Outreach magazine).

