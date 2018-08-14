Ben Levi Ross

Val Emmich is a writer, singer-songwriter, and actor. He has had recurring roles on Vinyl and Ugly Betty as well as a memorable guest role as Liz Lemon’s coffee-boy fling, Jamie, on 30 Rock. His debut novel, The Reminders, was a B&N Discover selection that Library Journal called “quirky, touching and addictive.”



Steven Levenson is the Tony Award-winning playwright of Dear Evan Hansen. Other plays include Days of Rage, If I Forget, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin, and The Language of Trees. In television, he was a writer and producer on Showtime’s Masters of Sex and co-creator of the limited series Fosse/Verdon (FX). Upcoming film projects include the adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…boom!



Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are the Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Golden Globe-winning songwriting team behind the Broadway musicals Dear Evan Hansen and A Christmas Story, The Musical. Their film projects include: The Greatest Showman, La La Land,Trolls, and Aladdin as well as the upcoming live action musical Snow White and original animated musical Foster.