Becky Blades

Rosalind Wiseman is a Colorado-based speaker and bestselling author, perhaps best known FOR QUEEN BEES AND WANNABES: HELPING YOUR DAUGHTER SURVIVE CLIQUES, GOSSIP, BOYFRIENDS, AND THE NEW REALITIES OF GIRL WORLD, the basis for the hit movie and Broadway musical MEAN GIRLS. She has authored several other parenting books, including MASTERMINDS & WINGMEN: HELPING OUR BOYS COPE WITH SCHOOLYARD POWER, LOCKER-ROOM TESTS, GIRLFRIENDS, AND THE NEW RULES OF BOY WORLD; DISTANCE LEARNING PLAYBOOK FOR PARENTS: HOW TO SUPPORT YOUR CHILD’S ACADEMIC; EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL LEARNING IN ANY SETTING; and OWNING UP CURRICULUM. Rosalind is a regular contributor to National Public Radio, the NEW YORK TIMES, the TODAY SHOW, and other national media.



Shanterra McBride is a Texas-based author, preacher, speaker, and teacher. She is the founder of MARVELOUS UNIVERSITY, a social enterprise that offers life coaching and success planning for young people, specializing in leadership development for girls and young women. Shanterra was awarded the Profiles in Leadership Award from SMU for having made a significant impact on the city of Dallas and on the quality of life of girls and women all over the country. She is the author of LOVE YOUR JIGGLE: THE GIRLS’ GUIDE TO BEING MARVELOUS, an inspirational book for girls ages 11 to 17. Shanterra is also an active member of the country’s oldest historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.