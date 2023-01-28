Barbara Tropp was the chef and owner of China Moon Cafe, a small Chinese bistro-style restaurant in San Francisco. Before establishing herself as one of America’s foremost chefs and cooking teachers, Barbara studied Chinese language, poetry, and art history at Columbia, Yale, Princeton, and the University of Taiwan. While living in Taiwan, she developed her passion for the simplicity of fresh home cooking, Chinese-style. Barbara was an elected member of Who’s Who in Food & Wine in America. She was profiled in the New York Times Magazine, House Beautiful, Bon Appetit, Metropolitan Home, Self, and in the PBS series Great Chefs in San Francisco.