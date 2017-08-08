Barbara Dayer Gallati
Barbara Dayer Gallati is Curator of American Art at the Brooklyn Museum and is on the art history faculty of the School of Visual Arts, New York.Read More
Erica E. Hirshler is Croll Senior Curator of Paintings in the Department of the Art of the Americas at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
Richard Ormond, a great-nephew of John Singer Sargent, is director of the John Singer Sargent Catalogue Raisonné Project and the principal authority in Sargent Studies.
