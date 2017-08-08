Art Wolfe

Art Wolfe is one of the world’s most popular nature photographers and a passionate wildlife advocate. He has released more than 60 books and founded Wildlands Press in 2000. He has won the Alfred Eisenstaedt Magazine Photography Award, The National Audubon Society’s Rachel Carson Award, and was named Outstanding Nature Photographer of the Year by the North American Nature Photography Association. When not traveling the globe, Wolfe is based in Seattle.



Barbara Sleeper is a contributing editor to Animals magazine and has traveled to more than eighty countries and written more than 200 articles for national and international publications. She has written the text for two of Art Wolfe’s previous books: Migrations and Primates.

