Andrea Jones

Andrea Jones specializes in photographs of landscape architecture, gardens, and plants. Her work regularly appears in House & Garden, Country Living, Gardens Illustrated, The Daily Telegraph, The Times, Sunset, Organic Gardening, Fine Gardening, and GardenDesign. She runs a stock photo library called Garden Exposures. Jones is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and exhibits her work around the world. She has been recognized with multiple awards from the UK’s Garden Media Guild.
