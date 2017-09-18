and Other Victims Chelsea’s Family, Friends, and Other Victims

A stand-up comic for thirteen years, Josh Wolf has toured with Larry the Cable Guy, Chelsea Handler, and “the Comedians of Chelsea Lately.” His television work includes recurring roles on NBC’s My Name Is Earl, and Fox’s Raising Hope. He has also hosted two seasons of the Fox Sports online series “The College Experiment.” He’s currently a regular writer/performer on the E! hit series Chelsea Lately, and was a regular on the spin-off, After Lately.