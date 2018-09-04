Adrienne R. Lotson

A cultural anthropologist, travel fanatic, author, theologian, ordained clergyperson, performance artist, jurist and former sports attorney, Adrienne Lotson has traveled to 34 countries, 46 states, and innumerable Christian sites. She is a member of the International Society of Food, Wine and Travel Writers Association, American Anthropological Association, Consumer Culture Conference, and the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). An active alumna of Dartmouth College, UC Berkeley School of Law, Interdenominational Theological Center, and Harvard University Summer Leadership Institute, the author has an extensive network of contacts throughout the world, and is linked to cultural producers, award-winning journalists, and online travel communities including Passion Passport (632,000 followers), Nomadnesstribe (31,500 followers), and Travel Noire (236,000 followers).