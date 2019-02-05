Adam Kay

Adam Kay is an award-winning comedian and writer for TV and film. He previously worked for many years as a junior doctor. His first book, This is Going to Hurt was an instant Sunday Times #1 bestseller and has sold 1.5 million copies worldwide. It has been translated into 33 languages and was Book of the Year at the UK National Book Awards. It will be a major new comedy-drama for the BBC. He lives in London.