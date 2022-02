Abbot Daryl Gioffre

Dr. Daryl Gioffre is a wellness consultant and longevity expert who specializes in the alkaline/acid diet. He is a board-certified chiropractor in the state of New York, in practice for nearly twenty years. Dr. Gioffre founded the Gioffre Chiropractic Wellness Center in 2004, and Alkamind in 2014.

Getoffyouracid.com