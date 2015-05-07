By Lev Rosen

Illustrated by Ellis Rosen

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: General, Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies

Grades: 3-7

Welcome to Woundabout, where routine rules and change is feared. But transformation is in the wind….

In the wake of tragedy, siblings Connor and Cordelia and their pet capybara are sent to the precariously perched town of Woundabout to live with their eccentric aunt. Woundabout is a place where the mayor has declared that routine rules above all, and no one is allowed to as questions–because they should already know the answers.

But Connor and Cordelia can’t help their curiosity when they discover a mysterious crank that fits into certain parts of the town, and by winding the crank, places are transformed into something beautiful. When the townspeople see this transformation, they don’t see beauty–they only see change. And change, the mayor says, is something to fear. With the mayor hot on their trail, can Connor and Cordelia find a way to wind Woundabout back to life?

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

“This light mystery keeps itself on the right side of quirkiness, giving off a cozy charm.” – Booklist

“Lev Rosen sensitively addresses change, growth, and painful emotions like grief, while Ellis Rosen’s b&w illustrations are alternately haunting, comedic, and poignant, in keeping with the overall tone of the story.”– Publishers Weekly

“Original… This is a touching story about the importance of change despite the hardships of life.” – School Library Journal