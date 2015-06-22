By Ryan Graudin

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: General, Social Studies: Europe/Asia/Africa, Teen Life: Family, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality

Grades: 9 & up

Her story begins on a train.

The year is 1956, and the Axis powers of the Third Reich and Imperial Japan rule the world. To commemorate their Great Victory over Britain and Russia, Hitler and Emperor Hirohito host the Axis Tour: an annual motorcycle race across their conjoined continents. The victor is awarded an audience with the highly reclusive Adolf Hitler at the Victor’s ball.

Yael, who escaped from a death camp, has one goal: Win the race and kill Hitler. A survivor of painful human experimentation, Yael has the power to skinshift and must complete her mission by impersonating last year’s only female victor, Adele Wolfe. This deception becomes more difficult when Felix, Adele twin’s brother, and Luka, her former love interest, enter the race and watch Yael’s every move.

But as Yael begins to get closer to the other competitors, can she bring herself to be as ruthless as she needs to be to avoid discovery and complete her mission?

• Wolf by Wolf

• Blood for Blood

PRAISE FOR THE SERIES

★ “Truly inventive… this alternate history novel feel distinctly real.” —Booklist

★ “Graudin crafts another fast-paced, enthralling tale of sacrifice and dogged determination as she fuses alternate history and spy-thriller suspense. A provocative rumination on self-preservation, the greater good, and the boundaries that keep heroes from becoming as cruel as those they fight.” —Publishers Weekly

★ “Beyond its breath-taking climax, the novel provokes deeper questions about the ‘moreness’ Yael begins to see in her competitors’ identities, and in her own.” —Voice Of Youth Advocates

