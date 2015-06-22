Waistcoats & Weaponry

By Gail Carriger

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Adventure: Espionage, Teen Life: School, Personal Development: Manners

Grades: 7 – 12

Class is back in session…

Sophronia continues her second year at finishing school in style–with a steel-bladed fan secreted in the folds of her ball gown, of course. Such a fashionable choice of weapon comes in handy when Sophronia, her best friend Dimity, sweet sootie Soap, and the charming Lord Felix Mersey hijack a suspiciously empty train to return their chum Sidheag to her werewolf pack in Scotland. But when Sophronia discovers they are being trailed by a dirigible of Picklemen and flywaymen, she unearths a plot that threatens to throw all of London into chaos. With her friends in mortal danger, Sophronia must sacrifice what she holds most dear–her freedom.

Gather your poison, your steel-tipped quill, and the rest of your school supplies and join Mademoiselle Geraldine’s proper young killing machines in the third rousing installment in the New York Times bestselling Finishing School series by steampunk author Gail Carriger.

PRAISE

“Sophronia Temminick and her friends once again face adventure and mystery…. Carriger’s trademark wit and humor are ever-present, and this outing in the Finishing School series finishes on a more emotional note as the heroine discovers where her heart lies.” — School Library Journal

“Thrilling…. the well-wrought steampunk/supernatural setting provides a vibrant backdrop to Sophronia’s fast-paced adventures and witty banter, and her difficult dilemmas…add emotional depth.” — The Horn Book

