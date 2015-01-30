Violet and Victor Write the Best-Ever Bookworm Book
Violet and Victor Write the Best-Ever Bookworm Book
By Alice Kuipers
Illustrated by Bethany Deeney Murguia
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subjects: Language Development and Reading: Storytelling, Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies
Grade: P-1
Violet and Victor Small are twins on a mission: to write the best book in the whole, entire world–together! Victor is reluctant, but Violet is determined, and soon the ideas can’t come quickly enough. They begin to write a story about a hungry Bookworm who is eating all the books in the library. Thanks to Victor’s brilliant ideas, Violet is able to save the day (and the library).
This delightful story-within-a-story is filled with good-natured sibling rivalry, and focuses on the spirit of cooperation, the satisfaction of a job well-done, and the magic of storytelling.
Praise & Accolades
“Murguia creates extravagant visual representations of the possibilities that await readers (and writers) of stories…Entertaining, and likely to inspire readers to try putting their own stories together.” -Publishers Weekly
“Clever fare for aspiring bookworms (especially siblings).” -Kirkus