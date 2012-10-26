The Year of the Dog

By Grace Lin

Genre: Realistic Fiction

Curriculum subjects: Family Life: Daily Life and Play, Personal Development: Friendship, Personal Development: Self-Discovery

Grade: 3-7

Educator Guide

It’s the Chinese Year of the Dog, and as Pacy celebrates with her family, she finds out that this is the year she is supposed to “find herself.” Universal themes of friendship, family, and finding one’s passion in life make this novel appealing to readers of all backgrounds. This funny and profound book is a wonderful debut novel by a prolific picture book author and illustrator and has all the makings of a classic.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

★ “Lin does a remarkable job capturing the soul and spirit of books like those of Hayward or Maud Hart Lovelace, reimagining them through the lens of her own story, and transforming their special qualities into something new for today’s young readers.” - Booklist, starred review