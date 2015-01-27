By Kat Yeh

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Personal Development: Self-Discovery

Grade: 3-7

Educator Guide Listen to interview with author

Take two sisters making it on their own: brainy twelve-year-old GiGi (short for Galileo Galilei, a name she never says out loud) and junior-high-dropout-turned-hairstylist DiDi (short for Delta Dawn). Add a million dollars in prize money from a national cooking contest and a move from the trailer parks of South Carolina to the Gold Coast of New York. Mix in a fancy new school, new friends and enemies, a first crush, and a generous sprinkling of family secrets.

That’s the recipe for The Truth About Twinkie Pie, a voice-driven middle grade debut about the true meaning of family and friendship.

PRAISE

“Yeh’s nimbly voiced, combination fish-out-of-water, personal transformation and emotional family tale is stuffed with charm.” – Kirkus Reviews

“[A] delight. GiGi’s voice keeps the story light and humorous… Endearing characters will keep readers engaged throughout as more than one character learns the true meanng of family and friendship.” – School Library Journal

VIDEO