The Doubt Factory

By Paolo Bacigalupi

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies, Personal Development: Responsibility, Teen Life: Personal Development, Teen Life: Relationships/Sexuality

Grades: 10-17

In this page-turning contemporary thriller, National Book Award Finalist, Printz Award winner, and New York Times bestselling author Paolo Bacigalupi explores the timely issue of how public information is distorted for monetary gain, and how those who exploit it must be stopped.

Everything Alix knows about her life is a lie. At least that’s what a mysterious young man who’s stalking her keeps saying. But then she begins investigating the disturbing claims he makes against her father. Could her dad really be at the helm of a firm that distorts the truth and covers up wrongdoing by hugely profitable corporations that have allowed innocent victims to die? Is it possible that her father is the bad guy, and that the undeniably alluring criminal who calls himself Moses — and his radical band of teen activists — is right? Alix has to make a choice, and time is running out, but can she truly risk everything and blow the whistle on the man who loves her and raised her?

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

★ “[A] provocative thriller…. Fans of Cory Doctorow’s work should love this book.” — Publishers Weekly, starred review

“A searing indictment… Bacigalupi, unafraid to name names, makes readers question the morality of everyday decisions… and recommends that all of us be cynics when it comes to megaconglomerates….Multi-award-winning Bacigalupi is becoming an indispensable voice in YA.” — Booklist

“The book’s snappy pace, caper set-up, and sharp political perspective easily save the (novel’s) day and will bring in readers of thoughtful high action.” — The Bulletin

“This is a gripping, unsettling read that will no doubt prompt further discussion long after the climactic, cinematic finale.” — The Horn Book

“A suspenseful, page-turning yarn…. Bound to provoke thought.” — Kirkus Reviews

“This gripping, outstanding contemporary story… builds at a steady pace, leading to increasingly dramatic plot twists and a climax that will leave readers’ hearts pounding.” — School Library Journal