Teachers Rock!

By Todd Parr

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Family Life: School

Grades: Pre-K-1st

Teachers are amazing! They teach you new things, make you laugh, and help you meet new friends. They always encourage you to do your best. They make the classroom a great place to be!

From admiring the way teachers foster creativity in the classroom to how they ensure all children’s needs are met, Todd Parr offers an ode to everything teachers contribute to the world. Bursting with positivity about school and the people who make it special, this book is sure to become a classroom and at-home favorite.

PRAISE

★ “A paean to educators. Using simple language, he enumerates the many fine qualities of teachers: they foster a love of learning, encourage creativity, read to you, make you laugh, allow you to share your favorite things, take you on field trips, and love to see you succeed. An appended author’s note encourages children to thank their teachers for all they do. As in his earlier books, Parr’s signature illustration style—cheerful, cartoonish figures outlined in heavy black line and digitally tinted with vivid color—is sure to attract browsers, who will then be intrigued by the often humorous details.” —Booklist

“Parr turns his bold, vibrant colors and simple declarative sentences to teachers, looking at what they do and who they are… The teachers are a nice mix of male and female, one is in a wheelchair, and several are in ethnic dress. And Parr addresses that age-old question of where teachers live: ‘Teachers can be just like you and me’ is illustrated with four teachers variously eating, brushing teeth, picking out underwear, and sleeping in a bed with a dog and a cat. Sure to reassure readers nervous about their own teachers-to-be.” —Kirkus

