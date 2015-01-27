Sisters Red
Sisters Red
By Jackson Pierce
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subjects: Adventure: Magic/Fantasy/Mysteries, Folk Tales/Fairy Tales/Classics: Magic, Teen Life: Family/Relationships/Sexuality
Grade: 10-17
Scarlett March lives to hunt the Fenris–the werewolves that took her eye when she was defending her sister Rosie from a brutal attack. Armed with a razor-sharp hatchet and blood-red cloak, Scarlett is an expert at luring and slaying the wolves. She’s determined to protect other young girls from a grisly death, and her raging heart will not rest until every single wolf is dead.
Rosie March once felt her bond with her sister was unbreakable. Owing Scarlett her life, Rosie hunts ferociously alongside her. But even as more girls’ bodies pile up in the city and the Fenris seem to be gaining power, Rosie dreams of a life beyond the wolves. She finds herself drawn to Silas, a young woodsman who is deadly with an ax and Scarlett’s only friend–but does loving him mean betraying her sister and all that they’ve worked for?
Praise & Accolades
* “This well-written, high-action adventure grabs readers and never lets go….A satisfying read with a fantastic cover.” –School Library Journal (starred review)
“Unfolds with steadily increasing tension and unexpected twists to a shocking climax…may well appeal to Melissa Marr’s readers and teens who like their fantasy on the gritty side.” –Kirkus
“Lushly romantic … Readers of Stephenie Meyer, Donna Jo Napoli, and Shannon Hale will enjoy the excitement, romance, supernatural elements, and fairy tale references.” –Booklist