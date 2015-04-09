By Ed Young

ISBN: 978-0-316-23089-6

Genre: Poetry

Curriculum Subjects: Family Life: Parents/Siblings/Babies; Guidance/Health: Death

Grades: Pre-K & Up

Should you be a river, I’ll race your rapids downstream.

Should you be a seed, I’ll dream you a vision of towering trees.

This personally inspired poem by an award-winning author and artist celebrates the trials and triumphs of unconditional love.

Using an innovative mix of cut paper, photographs, and calligraphy, Should You Be a River takes the reader on a breathtaking visual journey.

This book is a gift to treasure and share with loved ones of every age.

How many ways can you say “I love you”?

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

★“Similar in sentiment to Margaret Wise Brown’s The Runaway Bunny for young children, Young’s offering will touch a wide range of readers, with both parents and children taking something special away. Endpapers reveal the words in Chinese calligraphy and in English, completing the lyrical and heartfelt affirmation of unconditional love.” –Booklist

★“The heartfelt sentiments are unafraid to address real anguish and pain, and those who understand Young’s loss or who have known what it is to love unreservedly will be drawn to his testament.” –Publishers Weekly

“Mystifying and ultimately uplifting, this book challenges all of us to seek out the dizzying scope of love.” –Kirkus