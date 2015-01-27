Right Behind You
By Gail Giles
Genre: Juvenile Fiction
Curriculum Subjects: Teen Life: Gangs/Substance Abuse, Personal Development: Loss/Responsibility
Grade: 10-17
When he was nine, Kip set another child on fire. Now, after years in a juvenile ward, he is ready for a fresh start. But the ghosts of his past soon demand justice, and he must reveal his painful secret. How can Kip tell anyone that he really is–or was–a murderer?
Praise & Accolades
“This story explores, with sympathy and compassion, the nature of guilt, atonement and forgiveness.” –Publishers Weekly
“A sad and chilling journey…Suspenseful and thought-provoking.” -Nancy Garden
“Giles catapults readers into this story of rage and redemption.” -Patrick Jones
“Giles succeeds at revealing the humanity of someone who has committed an inhuman act.” -Susan Beth Pfeffer
“Fans will come away with a greater understanding of redemption and forgiveness.” –Booklist