Right Behind You

By Gail Giles

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Teen Life: Gangs/Substance Abuse, Personal Development: Loss/Responsibility

Grade: 10-17

Download Educator Guide

When he was nine, Kip set another child on fire. Now, after years in a juvenile ward, he is ready for a fresh start. But the ghosts of his past soon demand justice, and he must reveal his painful secret. How can Kip tell anyone that he really is–or was–a murderer?

Praise & Accolades

“This story explores, with sympathy and compassion, the nature of guilt, atonement and forgiveness.” –Publishers Weekly

“A sad and chilling journey…Suspenseful and thought-provoking.” -Nancy Garden

“Giles catapults readers into this story of rage and redemption.” -Patrick Jones

“Giles succeeds at revealing the humanity of someone who has committed an inhuman act.” -Susan Beth Pfeffer

“Fans will come away with a greater understanding of redemption and forgiveness.” –Booklist