By Kathy Jakobsen

Genre: Juvenile Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Social Studies: America, Social Studies: Patriotism

Grades: PreK-3rd

Educator Guide

Vibrant, lush paintings full of elaborate detail bring the capital city to life! A young girl and her friend explore all their favorite places in Washington, DC, from the White House to the Lincoln Memorial. They peek inside the National Air and Space Museum, glimpse the Declaration of Independence at the National Archives, and bask in the beauty of the cherry blossoms surrounding the Tidal Basin.

With two giant foldout pages, a map of the city, fun facts, seek-and-find challenges, and a poster of the Bill of Rights on the underside of this jacket, My Washington, DC is endlessly fun and educational. Kathy Jakobsen’s lavish paintings invite readers to return again and again to this dazzling tribute to America’s capital!

PRAISE

★ “Even children too young to read the text can get lost in these illustrations and become engrossed in searching for the three travelers as well as the cat that can be found in each scene… A star-spangled introduction to the nation’s capital.” —Booklist

