Lies My Girlfriend Told Me

By Julie Anne Peters

Genre: Realistic Fiction

Curriculum Subjects: Personal Development: Loss, Relationships/Sexuality

Grades: 10 & Up

An emotional story from National Book Award Finalist Julie Anne Peters about a teen mourning the death of her girlfriend, Lies My Girlfriend Told Me also deals with the complicated stories lovers tell each other.

PRAISE

“Peters deftly captures the intense passion and obsession of first love and masterfully depicts the sadness and frustration of love lost to circumstances byond our control.” –VOYA

“Romance fans of any persuasion will be swept away by this slow-paced but ultimately sweet story.” –SLJ

“Peters has written another insightful, absorbing novel of relationships that is both emotionally and intellectually satisfying.” —Booklist