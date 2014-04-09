Julie Andrews’ Treasury for All Seasons

By Julie Andrews & Emma Walton Hamilton

Illustrated by Marjorie Priceman

ISBN: 978-0-316-04051-8

Genre: Poetry

Curriculum Subjects: Songs/Poetry/Nursery Rhymes

Grades: Pre-K & Up

A vast array of poems old and new joyously celebrates each special day of the year, telling of New Year’s resolutions, Valentine’s Day love, Easter parades, Fourth of July fireworks, and more. From the cold of winter to the new hope of spring, the brisk fall to the steamy summer, Caldecott Honor illustrator Marjorie Priceman’s vibrant watercolor paintings ring in every month of the year, bringing each season to joyful life. Featuring verse from favorites like Walt Whitman, Jack Prelutsky, and Langston Hughes and poetic lyrics from the likes of Cole Porter and Oscar Hammerstein, plus heartfelt introductions by Julie Andrews describing favorite family holiday moments, this is the perfect collection for families to share together.

PRAISE & ACCOLADES

“Priceman’s bright, eye-catching, folksy watercolors complement the poems perfectly and seem tolift right off the pages. The holiday/month index in the back of the book makes it easy to find a poem appropriate for any season, holiday, or mood. A light, warm, and cheerful addition to any collection.” –SLJ

“Perfect for family sharing, this also makes a valuable resource for teachers and librarians in need of verses for special days.” –Booklist