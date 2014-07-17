Idols

By Margaret Stohl

Genre: Science Fiction

Curriculum Subject: Teen Life: Relationships/ Sexuality; Personal Development

Grades: 7 & Up

The Icons came from the sky. They belong to an inhuman enemy. They ended our civilization, and they can kill us.

Most of us.

Dol, Ro, Tima, and Lucas are the four Icon Children, the only humans immune to the Icon’s power to stop a human heart. Now that Los Angeles has been saved, things are more complicated – and not just because Dol has to choose between Lucas and Ro, the two great loves of her life. As she flees to a resistance outpost hidden beneath a mountain, Dol makes contact with a fifth Icon Child, if only through her visions. When Dol and the others escape to Southeast Asia in search of this missing child, Dol’s dreams, feelings and fears collide in an epic showdown that will change more than just four lives — and stop one heart forever.

In this riveting sequel to Icons, filled with nonstop action and compelling romance, bestselling author Margaret Stohl explores what it means to be human and how our greatest weakness can be humanity’s strongest chance at survival.

PRAISE:

“[Idols] feeds the continuing hunger for fast-paced tales of dystopia…The series many fans will be glad to have this one while they look forward to the next.” –Booklist

“Continuing from Icons, nifty top-secret documents appearing between chapters flesh out the invasion… [They] explicitly reference science-fiction classics-a bonus for genre fans-and keep readers a step ahead of the characters. Last-minute twists create a cliffhanger. A fast, fun read for fans of the first.” –Kirkus