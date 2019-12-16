Would you survive in the Okavango Delta? Find out!

Growing up, Keena Roberts spent half of each year living in a baboon research camp in the remote Okavango Delta in Botswana. Her new memoir, Wild Life, is full of stories of her hilarious and heart-stopping adventures.Life in the Delta is always about thinking ahead to avoid disaster—do you have what it takes to live in baboon camp? Take the quiz to find out!Slim chances!You need a little more preparation before you're ready to live in the Okavango Delta! Grab a copy of Wild Life to learn all about Keena's experience and brush up on your survival skills!You stand a chanceIf luck is on your side you just might make it in baboon camp! Grab a copy of Wild Life to learn all about Keena's experience and brush up on your survival skills!You're a pro!Congratulations! You would thrive in baboon camp. Grab a copy of Wild Life to learn all about Keena's experience and brush up on your survival skills!