Ideals Spring Recipies

Easter Bird’s Nest:

1 1/2-ounce package milk chocolate chips

1 1/2-ounce package butterscotch chips

1 1/2-ounce package chow mein noodles

48 to 72 candy-coated chocolate eggs

In a large microwavable bowl, pour milk chocolate and butterscotch chips. Microwave on high for 30-second increments just until melted; stir until smooth. Add chow mein noodles and toss until completely coated in chocolate mixture. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto parchment paper; carefully shape each into a nest. Place 2 or 3 candy eggs on top of each nest. Allow nests to set until firm. Makes 24.

Springtime Crinkle Cookies:

1 15.25-ounce box white cake mix

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

¼ teaspoon lemon extract

Food coloring

Confectioners’ sugar

In a large bowl, combine cake mix, oil, eggs, and lemon extract; mix well. Divide dough into as many sections as you would like colors of cookies. Add food coloring to each section of dough as needed to achieve springtime colors. Cover dough with plastic wrap and refrigerate 2 hours.

Preheat oven to 375°F. Form dough into 1½-inch balls and roll generously in confectioners’ sugar, making sure to cover all sides. Place each cookie on a parchment-lined baking sheet 2 inches apart. Bake 7 to 8 minutes. Cool on baking sheet 1 minute; transfer to cooling rack and cool completely. Makes 24 to

36 cookies.

Easter Surprise Cookies:

²∕³ cup granulated sugar

1 cup butter, softened

1 large egg

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

48 assorted jellybeans

1½ cups confectioners’ sugar

5 to 6 teaspoons milk

1¹∕³ cups sweetened flaked coconut

Food color, if desired

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large bowl, combine first 5 ingredients. Beat until light and fluffy. Stir in flour, mixing well. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place 1 jellybean in center of each ball, covering with dough. Place cookies 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until edges are golden. Cool completely on wire rack. In a medium bowl, combine confectioners’ sugar and enough milk for desired glaze consistency; stir until smooth. Tint glaze or coconut with food color, if desired. Dip tops of cookies in glaze; sprinkle with coconut. Makes 3 to 4 dozen cookies