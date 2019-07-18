Five Summer Recs from Debbie Mason

Team Forever asked USA Today bestselling author Debbie Mason for five summer must reads. Here’s what she said…

Summer Read #1:

When Life Gives You LuLulemons by Lauren Weisberger

I read this book on a plane and laughed so often and so hard that I embarrassed myself and my husband. A sexy page-turner that was one of my favorite summer reads of 2018.

Summer Read #2:

Map of the Heart by Susan Wiggs

If you loved The Nightingale and All the Light We Cannot See, I highly recommend you pick this up. One of my favorite summer reads of 2017, this is a writer at the top of her game.

Summer Read #3:

Gift from the Sea by Anne Morrow Lindbergh

I rarely reread books but this one I read at least twice a year. There’s something truly special about it. The life lessons and wisdom are as timely and powerful now as when it was first published in 1955.

Summer Read #4:

The Unhoneymooners by Christina Lauren

This enemies-to-lovers romcom was the first book I’ve read by this dynamic writing duo, and it won’t be the last. Fast-paced, funny, and a whole lot of fun, be sure to pack this one in your beach bag.

Summer Read #5:

Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

A heartbreaking and haunting story that will stay with you long after you’ve turned the final page. An incredible debut.