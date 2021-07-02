Family Reads: Books To Be Thankful For
Whether you are looking to start a conversation about Native American Heritage, or looking for reads to help say “thank you”—we’ve got just the right books for you and your family.
To Share
Guaranteed to inspire future leaders to persevere in empathy and thoughtful problem-solving.
Wilma’s dedication to serving her people led to her election as the first female chief of the Cherokee Nation.
Best Children’s Books for Native American Heritage Month
Teach your children about Native American history and the many ways that Native Americans have contributed to America’s growth and development.
For Your Kids
For Kids
A powerful imagining by two Native creators of the first encounter between two very different people that celebrates our ability to acknowledge difference and find common ground.
For Little Kids
Todd Parr’s beloved Thanksgiving classic celebrating all of the things there are to be grateful for in a kid’s life.
For Babies
Sweet, simple blessings that encourage thoughtful gratitude for life’s daily gifts and wonders.
A unique baby book that sings with Native cultural detail.Learn More
For You
Gratitude and happiness go hand-in-hand.
As it turns out, emerging research proves that actively appreciating the formative people in your life, past and present, can lead to a lasting increase in your happiness levels.
