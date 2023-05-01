An Excerpt of March to the Majority by bestselling author Newt Gingrich

In March to the Majority, New York Times bestselling author Newt Gingrich takes readers behind the scenes of the Republican Revolution in 1994 and the rise of the modern GOP.



The story of Gingrich’s rise from college professor, to architect of the Contract with America, to Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives is historic. There were many adventures, personalities, missteps, and victories on the road from a seemingly permanent House GOP minority to the first Republican majority in 40 years. These untold stories and inspiring lessons about the rise of modern conservatism are immensely relevant today as the United States faces profound and extraordinary challenges.



Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich joins with former National Republican Congressional Committee Executive Director Joe Gaylord to bring alive the stories, events, and activities that led to the Contract with America and the first re-elected Republican majority since 1928. No two people are better positioned to tell this story than Gingrich and Gaylord. They were there, and they got it done.



Gingrich and Gaylord share never-before-told stories about:

Ronald Reagan

Richard Nixon

Tip O’Neill

George H.W. Bush

Bill Clinton, and other fascinating political figures