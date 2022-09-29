A long-held grief tradition the royal family still observes

The world has watched as Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest. News channels have covered every aspect of the Queen’s passing from family relationships, who is caring for the corgis, and even how the Queen’s beehives took the news.

“Telling the Bees” is a long-held grief tradition that dates back centuries, and–as it turns out–is still observed on the grounds of Buckingham Palace. The Daily Mail reports how John Chapple, the palace bee-keeper, “placed black ribbons tied into bows on the Queen’s hives, home to tens of thousands of bees, before informing them that their mistress had died and that a new master would be in charge from now on.”

While foreign to many, the practice of Telling the Bees has deep significance for mourners. Flip through this slide deck to learn more about this long-held grief observance from Amanda Opelt, author of A Hole in The World: Finding Hope in the Rituals of Grief and Healing.

A Hole in the World In a raw and inspiring reflection on grief, a mourning sister processes her personal story of loss by exploring the history of bereavement customs.​



When Amanda Held Opelt suffered a season of loss—including three miscarriages and the unexpected death of her sister, New York Times bestselling writer Rachel Held Evans—she was confronted with sorrow she didn't know to how face. Opelt struggled to process her grief and accept the reality of the pain in the world. She also wrestled with some unexpectedly difficult questions: What does it mean to truly grieve and to grieve well? Why is it so hard to move on? Why didn’t my faith prepare me for this kind of pain? And what am I supposed to do now?



Her search for answers led her to discover that generations past embraced rituals that served as vessels for pain and aided in the process of grieving and healing. Today, many of these traditions have been lost as religious practice declines, cultures amalgamate, death is sanitized, and pain is averted.



In this raw and authentic memoir of bereavement, Opelt explores the history of human grief practices and how previous generations have journeyed through periods of suffering. She explores grief rituals and customs from various cultures, including: the Irish tradition of keening , or wailing in grief, which teaches her that healing can only begin when we dive headfirst into our grief

, or wailing in grief, which teaches her that healing can only begin when we dive headfirst into our grief the Victorian tradition of post-mortem photographs and how we struggle to recall a loved one as they were

the Jewish tradition of sitting shiva, which reminds her to rest in the strength of her community even when God feels absent

the tradition of mourning clothing, which set the bereaved apart in society for a time, allowing them space to honor their grief

As Opelt explores each bereavement practice, it gives her a framework for processing her own pain. She shares how, in spite of her doubt and anger, God met her in the midst of sorrow and grieved along with her, and shows that when we carefully and honestly attend to our losses, we are able to expand our capacity for love, faith, and healing. Hardcover Arrow Icon Arrow icon ebook

