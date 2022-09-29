Use FALL22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

A long-held grief tradition the royal family still observes

Amanda Held Opelt

The world has watched as Queen Elizabeth has been laid to rest. News channels have covered every aspect of the Queen’s passing from family relationships, who is caring for the corgis, and even how the Queen’s beehives took the news.

“Telling the Bees” is a long-held grief tradition that dates back centuries, and–as it turns out–is still observed on the grounds of Buckingham Palace. The Daily Mail reports how John Chapple, the palace bee-keeper, “placed black ribbons tied into bows on the Queen’s hives, home to tens of thousands of bees, before informing them that their mistress had died and that a new master would be in charge from now on.”

While foreign to many, the practice of Telling the Bees has deep significance for mourners. Flip through this slide deck to learn more about this long-held grief observance from Amanda Opelt, author of A Hole in The World: Finding Hope in the Rituals of Grief and Healing.

  • Infographic explaining the origin of the grief ritual of telling the bees
  • Infographic explaining the protocol of the grief tradition of telling the bees.
  • Infographic explaining the importance of the grief tradition of telling the bees.
  • We all experience grief differently. Image: photo of new book titled A Hole in the World: Finding Hope in the Rituals of Grief and Healing.

    Meet The Author: Amanda Held Opelt

    Amanda Held Opelt is an author, speaker, and songwriter.  She writes about faith, grief, and creativity, and believes in the power of community, ritual, worship and shared stories to heal even our deepest wounds.  Amanda has spent the last 15 years as a social worker and humanitarian aid worker.  She lives in the mountains of Boone, North Carolina with her husband and young two daughters. 

